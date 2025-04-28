Owaisi Goes Ballistic on Pakistan; Condemns Afridi, FATF, Cyber Attacks | Pahalgam Terror
In a fiery address in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, linking Shahid Afridi, cyber attacks, and FATF issues to the Pahalgam terror attack. He condemned Pakistan's role in spreading violence and instability, calling for stronger actions against their actions. Owaisi’s words have added fuel to the ongoing tensions.
