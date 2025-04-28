'Matter of Shame’: Kharge Criticizes Modi for Missing All-Party Meeting
In a recent statement, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi for skipping the all-party meeting, despite the BJP's claims of national unity. He highlighted that all political leaders attended the meeting, but Modi's absence was a disgrace. Kharge called out Modi for prioritizing election speeches over addressing the nation’s challenges, emphasizing the BJP's disregard for the country's self-respect.
