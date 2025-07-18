Trump Supports Syria’s Future, Distances from Israeli Strikes | White House
US President Trump reiterated support for Syria’s peaceful progress amid Israeli airstrikes on Damascus targeting it’s defence ministry and Druze areas. The U.S. distanced itself from Israel’s actions, with the State Department denying any support. Trump called Syria’s interim president 'a young, tough, attractive guy' after their recent meeting.
