India as BRICS Chair May Push National Currency Trade: Russian Analyst

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Dec 05 2025, 12:04 PM IST
India could play a key role in expanding national currency-based trade under its BRICS presidency in 2026, says Russian expert Yaroslav Lissovolik. He believes the focus should shift from a unified BRICS currency to boosting bilateral settlements, with the New Development Bank helping accelerate non-dollar trade channels among member nations.

