India as BRICS Chair May Push National Currency Trade: Russian Analyst
India could play a key role in expanding national currency-based trade under its BRICS presidency in 2026, says Russian expert Yaroslav Lissovolik. He believes the focus should shift from a unified BRICS currency to boosting bilateral settlements, with the New Development Bank helping accelerate non-dollar trade channels among member nations.
