The Hidden Metals Powering Fighter Jets, iPhones & EVs | Why China's ‘Rare Earths’ Matter?

What connects your smartphone, a fighter jet, a wind turbine, and an electric car? They all rely on the same secret ingredient, rare earth elements. From neodymium powering jet engines to dysprosium in EV motors, these 17 elements are the backbone of modern technology. But there’s a twist, China controls most of their global supply, turning rare earths into a strategic weapon in world trade.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source