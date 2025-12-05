Tharoor’s Blunt Take in India-Russia Bond: S-400, Pakistan, Ops Sindoor and More
As Vladimir Putin arrives in Delhi to meet PM Modi, Shashi Tharoor drops a sharp, clear viewpoint on India-Russia relations. From S-400 defence deals to Pakistan’s shadow and Operation Sindoor in Maldives, Tharoor stresses realism, old ties matter, but strategic interests come first. India’s stance? Balanced, bold, global.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
04:10
Now Playing
03:16
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing