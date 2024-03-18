What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Airbnb recently announced a significant policy change prohibiting all indoor security cameras across its properties, effective April 30. Previously, these devices were only allowed in specific common areas if disclosed on the listing page.

    This decision followed extensive consultation with guests, hosts, privacy experts, and advocacy groups, aiming to address concerns about privacy. While outdoor surveillance devices like Ring doorbells remain permitted, hosts must disclose their locations before guests book.

    Additionally, outdoor-style cameras are banned from monitoring indoor areas or pointing at outdoor spaces where privacy is expected. Noise-decibel monitors, however, are still permitted in indoor common spaces if disclosed beforehand.

    The policy transition allows a six-week grace period for hosts to comply, with violations potentially resulting in the removal of listings or accounts from the platform, according to Airbnb.

