What Makes Washington DC Unique in US Political System?
Washington DC stands out in America. This is a city marked by taxation without representation, limited home rule, and a powerful push for statehood. Amid a complex crime landscape and a richly diverse population, D.C. is more than the nation's capital; it's a melting pot and symbol of democracy's challenges. Now, with President Trump deploying National Guard troops to the city, tensions escalate.
