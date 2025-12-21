US Forces Seize Venezuelan-Linked Oil Tanker, Caracas Cries ‘Theft’
Tensions flared after US forces intercepted and seized a Venezuelan-linked oil tanker in the Caribbean, with dramatic visuals showing armed boarding. Washington said the move enforced sanctions, while Venezuela slammed it as 'theft and kidnapping,' warning of diplomatic and legal retaliation.
