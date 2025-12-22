US Coast Guard Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker | Kristi Noem’s Stark Warning on Narco Te**or

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
US Coast Guard Seizes Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker

Published : Dec 22 2025, 05:05 PM IST
In a pre-dawn operation on December 20, the US Coast Guard, backed by the Department of War, apprehended an oil tanker last docked in Venezuela over allegations of moving sanctioned oil used to fund narco terrorism in the region. Secretary Kristi Noem issued a hard-hitting statement: 'We will find you, and we will stop you,' while thanking the men and women of the US Coast Guard and the Department of War for the operation.

