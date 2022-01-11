US reports 1.35 million COVID-19 cases in a day, shattering global record

In some worrying news from the United States, the country on Monday (January 10) reported 1.35 million new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily total for any nation in the world. The latest tally by news agency Reuters comes even as the highly contagious Omicron variant spread across the globe with no signs of slowing.

On January 3, America had recorded 1.03 million coronavirus cases. The seven-day average for new cases has tripled to over 700,000 new infections a day in two weeks. According to a Reuters tally, the record in new infections came on the same day as the United States witnessed the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients also hit an all-time high, having doubled in three weeks.

The tally states that more than 136,604 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, exceeding the record of 132,051 set in January last year.

These worrying numbers emerge even as health officials warn that although the Omicron variant is potentially less severe, the sheer number of infections could add pressure to the healthcare systems.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths in America is averaging 1,700 per day, up from about 1,400 in recent days, but within levels seen earlier this winter.

Pfizer Inc.'s CEO on Monday stated that a redesigned vaccine that specifically targets the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is likely needed, adding that the company could have one ready for launch by March.