Why the US Plan to Destroy $10 Million in Contraceptives is Causing Outrage?

The US government's decision to destroy nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives, originally intended to help women in some of the world's poorest countries, has triggered a storm of condemnation from doctors, aid groups, and politicians worldwide. These supplies, including IUDs, implants, and birth control pills stored in Belgium, are headed for incineration in France after the US rejected multiple offers from humanitarian groups to buy, rebrand, or distribute them at no cost. Why is this happening? Critics argue it's an ideologically-driven move, not about saving money, and warn it will worsen shortages, jeopardize women's health, and increase rates of unsafe abortions in crisis-hit regions.