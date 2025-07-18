MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

U.S. Condemns Violence in Syria, Pushes for Peace Talks

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 18 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Share this Video

The U.S. State Department under President Trump unequivocally condemned recent violence in southern Syria, particularly in Sweida, and criticized Israeli airstrikes on Damascus. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called on all parties to 'step back and engage in meaningful dialogue' aimed at establishing a durable ceasefire. Washington supports diplomatic mediation and de-escalation.

Related Video

Trump Supports Syria’s Future, Distances from Israeli Strikes | White House
Now Playing
Trump Supports Syria’s Future, Distances from Israeli Strikes | White House
Pakistan's Chahan Dam Collapses After Heavy Rain, Rawalpindi Under Water
Now Playing
Pakistan's Chahan Dam Collapses After Heavy Rain, Rawalpindi Under Water
U.S. Condemns Violence in Syria, Pushes for Peace Talks
Now Playing
U.S. Condemns Violence in Syria, Pushes for Peace Talks
Erdogan SLAMS Israel's Action, Says, Turkey Won’t Let Syria Be Divided or Destabilized
Now Playing
Erdogan SLAMS Israel's Action, Says, Turkey Won’t Let Syria Be Divided or Destabilized
TRF Banned: US Declares Lashkar Proxy Behind Pahalgam Attack a Terror Group
Now Playing
TRF Banned: US Declares Lashkar Proxy Behind Pahalgam Attack a Terror Group
Anti-Migrant Unrest Shakes Spanish Town Torre Pacheco | What Triggered the Violence?
Now Playing
Anti-Migrant Unrest Shakes Spanish Town Torre Pacheco | What Triggered the Violence?
Israeli Convoy Enters Syria After Damascus Airstrikes & Druze Tensions Escalate
Now Playing
Israeli Convoy Enters Syria After Damascus Airstrikes & Druze Tensions Escalate
Why Is Israel Bombing Syria? Druze Conflict, Islamist Control & IDF Strikes Explained
Now Playing
Why Is Israel Bombing Syria? Druze Conflict, Islamist Control & IDF Strikes Explained
Panic in Damascus: Horror After Israeli Strikes Hit Syria
Now Playing
Panic in Damascus: Horror After Israeli Strikes Hit Syria
Damascus Attack | Israeli Druze BACK Syrian Druze, Echoed 'What’s Happening Here?'
Now Playing
Damascus Attack | Israeli Druze BACK Syrian Druze, Echoed 'What’s Happening Here?'

Entertainment

Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
01:20
Now Playing
Karnataka Movie Tickets Capped: ₹200 Limit in All Theatres
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
03:35
Now Playing
Kota Srinivasa Rao No More | Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Aravind Pay Tribute
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
01:33
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Star Abdu Rozik ARRESTED in Dubai
Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped
03:16
Now Playing
Kanhaiya Lal’s Son SLAMS Delay After ‘Udaipur Files’ Film Stopped

News

PM Modi Visits Motihari to Launch Key Development Projects in Bihar
03:19
Now Playing
PM Modi Visits Motihari to Launch Key Development Projects in Bihar
Trump Supports Syria’s Future, Distances from Israeli Strikes | White House
04:40
Now Playing
Trump Supports Syria’s Future, Distances from Israeli Strikes | White House
Pakistan's Chahan Dam Collapses After Heavy Rain, Rawalpindi Under Water
01:02
Now Playing
Pakistan's Chahan Dam Collapses After Heavy Rain, Rawalpindi Under Water

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained
Now Playing
Infographic Hub | What is Video Assistant Referee in Football & How Does it Work - VAR Explained

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?