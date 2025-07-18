U.S. Condemns Violence in Syria, Pushes for Peace Talks
The U.S. State Department under President Trump unequivocally condemned recent violence in southern Syria, particularly in Sweida, and criticized Israeli airstrikes on Damascus. Spokesperson Tammy Bruce called on all parties to 'step back and engage in meaningful dialogue' aimed at establishing a durable ceasefire. Washington supports diplomatic mediation and de-escalation.
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing