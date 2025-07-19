Trump Mocks BRICS as 'Little Group Fading Fast,' Issues 10% Tariff Threat
US President Donald Trump has ridiculed the BRICS group—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members—as a 'fading out fast' bloc, warning that any nation affiliated with BRICS will face a 10% tariff on exports to the US. Trump has earlier accused the group of trying to undermine the US dollar’s dominance and insisted his threats have weakened their unity.
