Trump Shares AI Video of Obama in Handcuffs. Here's the Controversy

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 21 2025, 09:00 PM IST
A controversy has erupted after Donald Trump posted an AI-generated deepfake video on Truth Social, depicting Barack Obama being arrested by FBI agents in the Oval Office. The hyper-realistic video, captioned 'No one is above the law,' shows Obama handcuffed and detained while Trump looks on, sparking outrage and fierce debate online. The incident ties into fresh allegations by Tulsi Gabbard against the Obama administration, further inflaming tensions and spotlighting the growing threat of deepfakes in political discourse. .

