1MDB Scandal: How Malaysia's Elite Looted Billions for Yachts, Monet & Wolf of Wall Street!

Published : Dec 26 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Dive into Malaysia's epic 1MDB corruption saga – the $4.5B heist that toppled a government, funded Leonardo DiCaprio's Wolf of Wall Street, and snared Goldman Sachs! From PM Najib Razak's secret $681M windfall to Jho Low's wild spree on Monet paintings, Van Gogh masterpieces, a $250M yacht, and Beverly Hills mansions – uncover how whistleblowers, The Wall Street Journal, and the US DOJ unraveled it all.

