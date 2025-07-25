Thai F-16 Jets Bomb Cambodia as Border Tensions escalate
Tensions on the Thailand-Cambodia border have exploded into open conflict. On July 24, 2025, the Royal Thai Air Force deployed F-16 jets to strike Cambodian military targets following deadly clashes and artillery exchanges along the disputed frontier. Both sides accuse each other of initiating the violence, with reports of civilian casualties and escalating military deployments. Watch for the latest updates on the crisis and its global impact.
Related Video
Entertainment
05:33
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing