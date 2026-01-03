Deadly Swiss Bar Fire | 'I Managed to Get Out': Survivor Describes Escape

MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Deadly Swiss Bar Fire

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 03 2026, 12:00 PM IST
A survivor of the deadly Le Constellation Bar fire in Switzerland recounted a miraculous escape, shielding himself with a table and breaking a window to flee the flames. The tragic incident on January 1 claimed 40 lives and injured around 100, with investigations pointing to fountain candles near the wooden ceiling as a possible cause. Mourners gathered in Crans-Montana to pay their respects to the victims.

