Sri Lankan Envoy Mahishini Colonne Lauds India’s Relief Efforts, Tourism Support & Cultural Ties

On EAM Dr S Jaishankar's recent Sri Lanka visit, Mahishini Colonne, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India, says, 'The visit of EAM Jaishankar to Sri Lanka so soon after Operation Sagarbandhu was seen by the Sri Lankan government and the people as a deeply meaningful and timely visit. It gave people the confidence that India stands by them in times of great need. It was not just a symbolic visit... The visit was connected to the pledge of $450 million of assistance for the reconstruction phase... EAM Jaishankar himself is viewed by the people of Sri Lanka as a friend of Sri Lanka, because this is not the first time that he went there during a time of difficulty... It's a reassurance that India stands with Sri Lanka and that the Sri Lankan people know they're not alone in times of difficulty.'

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source