China's Shenzhen to Host APEC Summit in 2026, Says Xi Jinping
China’s President Xi Jinping has announced that the 2026 APEC Summit will be hosted in Shenzhen, marking a major diplomatic and economic milestone for the southern tech hub. The announcement highlights China’s growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region and underscores its commitment to trade, innovation, and regional cooperation.
