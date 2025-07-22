US Senator Lindsey Graham’s 'Will Crush Your Economy' Warning on Russian Oil
US Senator Lindsey Graham has issued a forceful warning to India, China, and Brazil: stop buying Russian oil or face severe economic consequences, including hefty US tariffs. But India remains firm on its energy choices, balancing national interests amid global pressure. In this video, we break down Senator Graham’s statements, India’s current oil imports from Russia, and what this means for India’s energy security and geopolitics in 2025.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing