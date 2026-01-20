MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Poland Backs India on Terrorism, Flags Concerns Over Trump Tariffs

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 20 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz underlined a firm stand against cross-border terrorism after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. He said both India and Poland have suffered from such threats, while also expressing concerns over potential trade tensions linked to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.

