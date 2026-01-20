Poland Backs India on Terrorism, Flags Concerns Over Trump Tariffs
Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz underlined a firm stand against cross-border terrorism after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi. He said both India and Poland have suffered from such threats, while also expressing concerns over potential trade tensions linked to US President Donald Trump’s tariff policies.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing