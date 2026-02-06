Japan' Famous Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Gets Cancelled | Why and How Can Tourist Visit?

Japan' Famous Mount Fuji Cherry Blossom Festival Gets Cancelled
Japan has cancelled the Mount Fuji cherry blossom festival in Fujiyoshida after residents raised alarms over overtourism. Complaints of traffic chaos, littering and trespassing pushed authorities to act. The decision highlights Japan’s struggle to balance record tourist arrivals with local life and sustainability.
