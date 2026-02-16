MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun Attend Mahashivratri 2026 Celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Feb 16 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sara Arjun took part in the grand Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The spiritual night witnessed devotional performances, meditation sessions and the presence of thousands of devotees gathered for the annual festivities.

RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?