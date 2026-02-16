Tamannaah Bhatia, Sara Arjun Attend Mahashivratri 2026 Celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre
Actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Sara Arjun took part in the grand Mahashivratri 2026 celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The spiritual night witnessed devotional performances, meditation sessions and the presence of thousands of devotees gathered for the annual festivities.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:40
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing