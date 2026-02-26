Israel Confers ‘Speaker of The Knesset Medal’ on PM Modi in Jerusalem
In a rare honour at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the prestigious 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'. The medal, the highest honour of Israel’s Parliament, recognises his personal leadership in strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.
