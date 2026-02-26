MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Israel Confers ‘Speaker of The Knesset Medal’ on PM Modi in Jerusalem

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Feb 26 2026, 05:31 PM IST
In a rare honour at the Knesset in Jerusalem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was awarded the prestigious 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal'. The medal, the highest honour of Israel’s Parliament, recognises his personal leadership in strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

