Sanjay Leela Bhansali Rushed to Hospital on Birthday? Truth Behind Heart Attack Rumours
Mumbai | Celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali sparked massive concern after reports claimed he suffered a heart attack on his birthday and was rushed to hospital. The news went viral within minutes. However, his team later issued a clarification, revealing the real reason behind the hospital visit.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:21
Now Playing
01:40
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing