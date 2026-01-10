MEA EXPOSES Trump’s Misleading Claims Over India-US Trade deal, Refutes ‘Sir Remark’

MEA exposed US President Donald Trump’s misleading claims over India-US trade deal. MEA’s Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refuted Trump’s remark, in which he said PM Modi ‘Sir, may I see you’. He went on to call US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick’s description of how the deal went off track during the negations 'not accurate'. Lutnick, in an interview, as said that Trump expected PM Modi to call him, which PM Modi didn’t, which led to the collapse of the negotiations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source