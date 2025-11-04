MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Zohran Mamdani Fires Back at Trump's Funding Threat to New York Ahead of Mayor Polls

Published : Nov 04 2025, 01:02 PM IST
New York Democrat Zohran Mamdani has hit back at U.S. President Donald Trump after his warning to cut federal funds if Mamdani wins the mayoral election. Mamdani called Trump a 'bully' and urged citizens to stand firm for democracy and dignity as campaign tensions rise across New York.

