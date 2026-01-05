MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
Add Preferred SourceGoogle-icon

'America’s Friend is a Traitor' Chants in Karachi: Trade Unions Protest US Action in Venezuela

Author : Asianet Newsable English
Published : Jan 05 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Share this Video

Trade unions in Karachi staged a strong protest against U.S. military action in Venezuela, condemning the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. Demonstrators accused Washington of imperialism, slammed President Donald Trump’s decision, and warned against foreign control over sovereign nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred SourcegooglePreferred

Related Video

'America’s Friend is a Traitor' Chants in Karachi: Trade Unions Protest US Action in Venezuela
Now Playing
'America’s Friend is a Traitor' Chants in Karachi: Trade Unions Protest US Action in Venezuela
Maduro Supporters Flood Caracas, Demand Nicolás' Release
Now Playing
Maduro Supporters Flood Caracas, Demand Nicolás' Release
Maduro Capture: NYC Mayor Mamdani Slams US Strike on Venezuela
Now Playing
Maduro Capture: NYC Mayor Mamdani Slams US Strike on Venezuela
Trump Says US Will Run Venezuela After Maduro Capture | Major Global Fallout
Now Playing
Trump Says US Will Run Venezuela After Maduro Capture | Major Global Fallout
Trump Breaks Silence After Venezuela Strikes, Details 'Operation Midnight Hammer'
Now Playing
Trump Breaks Silence After Venezuela Strikes, Details 'Operation Midnight Hammer'
Trump Attacks Venezuela, Maduro Captured | Massive Protests in Paris, Rome & Athens
Now Playing
Trump Attacks Venezuela, Maduro Captured | Massive Protests in Paris, Rome & Athens
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Proposes Appointing First Deputy PM Fedorov as New Defense Minister
Now Playing
Ukraine President Zelenskyy Proposes Appointing First Deputy PM Fedorov as New Defense Minister
'Free & Fair Polls in Bangladesh Essential': Sri Lankan LoP Bats for Democracy Amid Dhaka Unrest
Now Playing
'Free & Fair Polls in Bangladesh Essential': Sri Lankan LoP Bats for Democracy Amid Dhaka Unrest
Bangladesh: Hindu Man Khokon Das Attacked, Set on Fire; Family Demands Justice
Now Playing
Bangladesh: Hindu Man Khokon Das Attacked, Set on Fire; Family Demands Justice
Mexico Earthquake: Houses Collapse After 6.5 Jolts Shake Guerrero, Leaves a Woman Dead
Now Playing
Mexico Earthquake: Houses Collapse After 6.5 Jolts Shake Guerrero, Leaves a Woman Dead

Entertainment

‘Border 2’ Cast Lands in Jaisalmer | Sonu Nigam Calls it Emotional
01:10
Now Playing
‘Border 2’ Cast Lands in Jaisalmer | Sonu Nigam Calls it Emotional
Salman Khan Serves Bhel Puri to Riteish Deshmukh, Fun Video Goes Viral
02:02
Now Playing
Salman Khan Serves Bhel Puri to Riteish Deshmukh, Fun Video Goes Viral
Top 20 Punjabi Songs of 2025 | The Year’s Biggest Hits Countdown 🎶
06:20
Now Playing
Top 20 Punjabi Songs of 2025 | The Year’s Biggest Hits Countdown 🎶
Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday With Cake-Cutting in Stylish Casual Look
02:36
Now Playing
Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday With Cake-Cutting in Stylish Casual Look

News

'America’s Friend is a Traitor' Chants in Karachi: Trade Unions Protest US Action in Venezuela
03:07
Now Playing
'America’s Friend is a Traitor' Chants in Karachi: Trade Unions Protest US Action in Venezuela
Maduro Supporters Flood Caracas, Demand Nicolás' Release
03:28
Now Playing
Maduro Supporters Flood Caracas, Demand Nicolás' Release
Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted in Sambhal’s Salempur
02:11
Now Playing
Anti-Encroachment Drive Conducted in Sambhal’s Salempur

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
02:50
Now Playing
‘Have Great Confidence in India’: Dutch Envoy Ahead of AI Impact Summit 2025
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
05:05
Now Playing
Apple’s Big Move to eSIM | The Global Shift & New Trend Explained
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project

Lifestyle

Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
25:13
Now Playing
Neuroradiologist Explains How to Identify Stroke, and How Acting FAST Saves Lives | #StrokePeRok
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?