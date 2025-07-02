Jaishankar Blasts Terror Sympathizers at QUAD Meet | India Hits Back at Trump Claim
At the QUAD meet hosted by US Secretary Marco Rubio, EAM Jaishankar drew a sharp line. He said, 'Victims and perpetrators can't be equated.' Joined by Penny Wong and Iwaya Takeshi, leaders discussed countering China's rise. India also rebutted Trump’s claims on Kashmir, defending its stance on sovereignty and anti-terrorism.
