Israeli Convoy Enters Syria After Damascus Airstrikes & Druze Tensions Escalate
A convoy of Israeli military vehicles crossed into Syria near Majdal Shams after intense airstrikes hit Damascus. This follows Israel’s vow to protect Druze communities under attack in southern Syria. Hundreds of Israeli Druze also crossed the Golan border earlier. The UN Security Council will meet today on the crisis.
