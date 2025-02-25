Hundreds Gather in Times Square to Mark Three Years of Russia-Ukraine War!

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Times Square, New York City, on February 24 to rally in support of Ukraine on the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion. Waving Ukrainian flags and holding banners with messages like 'Russia is a terrorist state' and 'Stand with Ukraine,' protesters called for continued global support. The demonstration took place on the same day US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the possibility of a ceasefire, with Macron suggesting a truce could be reached in the coming weeks.