Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies At 71 Following Cardiac Arrest | A Look At His Career
Former WWE star Hulk Hogan passed away at the age of 71, prompting tributes from US President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and wrestling legends. Trump called him a 'true American hero', while Vance said Hogan was one of his earliest idols. WWE stars also shared emotional posts in his honor.
