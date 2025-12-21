Hadi Funeral | Protests and Violence Escalate in Bangladesh

Bangladesh is witnessing rising unrest ahead of the funeral of Sharif Osman Hadi, with protests, clashes and a heavy security clampdown reported across several regions. Authorities have tightened restrictions to prevent further violence as public anger grows over instability and governance concerns. The situation remains tense, with fears of fresh flare-ups looming over Dhaka and other major cities.

