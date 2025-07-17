Damascus Attack | Israeli Druze BACK Syrian Druze, Echoed 'What’s Happening Here?'
After Israel bombed Damascus to target forces attacking Druze in Sweida, Israeli Druze leaders broke silence, backing their Syrian people. 'What’s happening here?' echoed across communities as unity calls grow louder. Spiritual head Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif warned of rising tensions. The cross-border Druze bond just became impossible to ignore.
