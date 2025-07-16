MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Prachanda Pushes Constitutional Amendments: Major Support If Demands Met

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 16 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Former Nepali PM Prachanda pushes constitutional amendments in Nepal, offering support if key demands are met. The former PM and CPN-Maoist Centre leader stressed inclusion, social justice, and restructuring governance. He pledged to back a two-thirds majority if the current coalition takes bold steps. A political shift could reshape Nepal's democratic future.

