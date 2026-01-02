Hindu Businessman Set Ablaze in Bangladesh After Jaishankar’s Dhaka Visit
A hindu businessman was attacked in Bangladesh amid ongoing unrest, with miscreants allegedly pouring petrol and setting him on fire. The victim, Khokon Chandra Das of Tiloi village, was attacked on December 31 night while returning home after closing his shop at Keurbhanga Bazar, sparking concerns of targeted communal violence.
