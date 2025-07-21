Dhaka BREAKING: Bangladesh Air Force Jet Crashes Into College Campus

An F-7 BGI training jet from the Bangladesh Air Force crashed into the Milestone School and College canteen in Dhaka’s Uttara area at around 1:06 PM local time on July 21, 2025. The tragic crash has now claimed 19 lives, with over 100 others injured, many suffering critical burns. Most victims were students present on campus. The crash triggered a massive fire, with thick smoke engulfing the site. Firefighters, military teams, and emergency responders rushed in to rescue and treat the injured. A national day of mourning has been declared. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.