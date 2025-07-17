MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Anti-Migrant Unrest Shakes Spanish Town Torre Pacheco | What Triggered the Violence?

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 17 2025, 09:00 PM IST
A wave of anti-migrant violence has rocked Torre Pacheco, a small town in southeastern Spain, after an assault on a local man sparked nights of tension between far-right groups and North African migrant communities. This video covers: What triggered the unrest and how social media fueled the chaos and how far-right organizations organized protests. Four nights of riots, dozens of arrests, and growing polarization - find out the full story behind Torre Pacheco’s troubled week and what it means for Spain’s future.

