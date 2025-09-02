India Always Stood By Afghans; SCO Condemns Pahalgam But Why No Sanctions: Afghan MP in Exile Mariam
India immediately sent crucial relief aid to Afghanistan following the devastating earthquake that killed over 800 people and injured thousands. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strongly condemned the April Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir but has yet to enforce significant sanctions. In this exclusive interview, Mariam Solaimankhil, Member of Afghanistan’s Parliament in Exile, discusses the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the international community’s response.
Related Video
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing