India Always Stood By Afghans; SCO Condemns Pahalgam But Why No Sanctions: Afghan MP in Exile Mariam

Published : Sep 02 2025, 01:02 PM IST
India immediately sent crucial relief aid to Afghanistan following the devastating earthquake that killed over 800 people and injured thousands. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) strongly condemned the April Pahalgam attack in Jammu & Kashmir but has yet to enforce significant sanctions. In this exclusive interview, Mariam Solaimankhil, Member of Afghanistan’s Parliament in Exile, discusses the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan and the international community’s response.

