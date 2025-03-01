ABSOLUTE SHOCKER | Window Washers DANGLE From BROKEN Scaffolding on NYC High-Rise

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 1, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

New York City Firefighters rescued two window washers who were trapped after their scaffolding became loose and swung out of control 78 stories above the ground on Friday, February 28. The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) said the scaffold had broken free from the Midtown building and was only hanging on by security lines above West 58th Street when firefighters arrived. FDNY Deputy Chief Michael Trahan said first responders had to break windows on the 78th floor to reach and quickly stabilize the scaffolding. Firefighters pulled both workers to safety. Trahan said while both workers were wearing harnesses, they were not secured to any safety lines. WATCH.

