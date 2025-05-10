Asianet News Rewind | 'India is Now a Nuclear Weapon State': Atal Bihari Vajpayee After Pokhran Test
As tensions escalate in the India-Pakistan conflict of 2025, we look back at a defining moment in India’s defense history-former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s powerful statement following the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests. In this video, we revisit Vajpayee’s address to the Lok Sabha, where he paid tribute to India’s scientists and defense personnel, outlined the evolution of India’s nuclear policy, and spoke on India’s commitment to national security, restraint, and global responsibility. WATCH.
