Pakistan Reaches Out to India | Truce After Days of Escalation | Trump Claims He Mediated
Breaking News: India and Pakistan have officially agreed to a ceasefire, set to take effect from 5 PM this evening. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that both nations will halt all firing and military actions on land, air, and sea, marking a crucial step towards de-escalation after weeks of intense conflict and cross-border attacks. The announcement follows diplomatic efforts and mounting international pressure for peace after the deadly Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor. WATCH.
