RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bangalore Breaks 17-Year Chepauk Curse with 50-Run Win | IPL 2025

RCB outclassed CSK by 50 runs in the IPL 2025 opener, ending a 17-year losing streak at Chepauk. Rajat Patidar’s explosive 50 and Josh Hazlewood’s lethal spell dismantled CSK’s chase. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 30 couldn’t save the hosts, who finished at 146/8. CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted poor pitch reading at home. This emphatic win launches RCB’s season on a high and sends a strong message to rivals.