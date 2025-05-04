RCB vs CSK Highlights: Bangalore Breaks 17-Year Chepauk Curse with 50-Run Win | IPL 2025
RCB outclassed CSK by 50 runs in the IPL 2025 opener, ending a 17-year losing streak at Chepauk. Rajat Patidar’s explosive 50 and Josh Hazlewood’s lethal spell dismantled CSK’s chase. MS Dhoni’s unbeaten 30 couldn’t save the hosts, who finished at 146/8. CSK coach Stephen Fleming admitted poor pitch reading at home. This emphatic win launches RCB’s season on a high and sends a strong message to rivals.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing