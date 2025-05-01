Union Minister of State for Cooperation Krishan Pal Gurjar speaks exclusively to Asianet News at the GI-PKL closing ceremony in Gurugram University, pledging government support to elevate kabaddi’s international stature. With crores of viewers of the sport, Gurjar spoke on India’s commitment to securing kabaddi’s place on the global stage. The minister’s remarks come as the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) concludes its debut edition, showing talent from 15+ countries. Watch.