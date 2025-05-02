IPL 2025 RR vs MI Highlights: Mumbai Indians Crush Rajasthan Royals by 100 Runs

Mumbai Indians crush Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs, ending RR's playoff dreams and surging to the No. 1 spot in IPL 2025! Relive all the explosive action from Jaipur, including Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickleton's blistering half-centuries, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav's destructive cameos, and MI's dominant bowling performance led by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult. Don't miss the highlights as MI secures their sixth straight win and RR faces elimination after a night to forget.