Pak Peddles Misinformation | Claims Damaging S400, BrahMos Missile with JF 17 Aircraft
Pakistan has launched a misinformation campaign claiming its JF-17 aircraft damaged India’s advanced S-400 air defence system and BrahMos missile base during recent cross-border tensions. Indian officials, including Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, have categorically denied these allegations, confirming that all key military installations-including S-400 sites and BrahMos bases-are fully operational and unharmed.
