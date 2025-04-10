'Trump Going to Punch Back Harder': WH Press Secy Leavitt Warns China after Imposing 125 pc Tariff

President Donald Trump has imposed a 125% tariff on Chinese imports, prompting a fierce response from Beijing with an 84% tariff on U.S. goods. The White House Press Secretary, Leavitt, issued a stern warning to China, stating that the U.S. will 'punch back harder' if necessary. This move comes after Trump surprisingly paused tariffs on over 75 countries, signaling a strategic shift to isolate China economically. Join us as we analyze the implications of these actions on global markets and the future of U.S.-China relations.