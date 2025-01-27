Mohanlal Calls Prithviraj a 'Ruthless Director' at L2: Empuraan Teaser Launch | Lucifer 2

At the teaser launch of L2, Empuraan, Mohanlal praised Prithviraj Sukumaran’s directorial dedication, calling him a 'ruthless director.' The actor revealed the challenges faced during the shoot, including extreme weather and physically demanding scenes. Despite the hardships, Mohanlal admired Prithviraj’s commitment to perfection. L2: Empuraan, the highly anticipated sequel to Lucifer (2019), has already created immense excitement among fans with its teaser, promising a cinematic spectacle.