North East Pulse: Manipur’s Catherine Soyamphi Turns Wild Produce into Women Power!
Catherine Soyamphi from Lungshang, Ukhrul, turned COVID-era challenges into SOYAM, a thriving food processing unit. By transforming wasted wild produce into market-ready goods, she’s empowering local women, reviving traditions, and creating livelihoods. Her inspiring journey proves rural innovation can drive economic and social change across Manipur.
Related Video
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
17:21
Now Playing
Sports
03:14
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing